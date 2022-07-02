Brokers Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

