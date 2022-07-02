MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.45.

Shares of MEG opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.28. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 3.0448451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,688,132.90. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789 over the last ninety days.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

