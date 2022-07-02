First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.45.

Shares of FM opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.95. The stock has a market cap of C$16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

