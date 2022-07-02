Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. The stock has a market cap of C$729.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$6.40.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

