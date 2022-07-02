Wedbush Weighs in on Accenture plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Accenture in a report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.