Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BayCom Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BayCom to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. BayCom has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $287.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BayCom by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.90%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

