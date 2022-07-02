Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.50. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

