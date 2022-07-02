Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $73.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 58,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 634,895 shares.The stock last traded at $23.27 and had previously closed at $26.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 86,457 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 33,368 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

