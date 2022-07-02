Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Declines By 59.2%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 6.99% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

