VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $37.06 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.