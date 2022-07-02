Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Drops By 50.7%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

