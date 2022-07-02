Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WKSPW opened at $0.22 on Friday. Worksport has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38.

