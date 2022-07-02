Comparing Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.86) -1.22 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 1.05 $19.66 million $0.15 20.80

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics. Adagio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 10.08% -7.27% 5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adagio Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 314.29%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Adagio Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize XERAVA; and PAION AG to commercialize GIAPREZA and XERAVA. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

