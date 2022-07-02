BCE (TSE:BCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

BCE stock opened at C$63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. BCE has a twelve month low of C$61.04 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

