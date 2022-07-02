BCE (TSE:BCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCE. Bank of America downgraded BCE to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

BCE stock opened at C$63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. BCE has a twelve month low of C$61.04 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.