Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$61.68 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.