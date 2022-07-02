Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$114.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.83.

CCA opened at C$87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.29. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$86.79 and a twelve month high of C$123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5736482 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares in the company, valued at C$11,200,835.08. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock worth $3,721,200.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

