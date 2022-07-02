Reviewing Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $9.44 billion 0.32 $219.35 million $6.31 13.55 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.35% 18.24% 5.77% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insight Enterprises and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center transformation; connected workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retails and restaurants, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

