Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $52.56

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

SRC stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

