Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $75.30

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $883,943 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

