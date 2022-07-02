Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$8.53

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEL. Cormark boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.08. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,344,512.80. Also, Director David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,263,497.60. Insiders sold 200,167 shares of company stock worth $1,505,523 over the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.