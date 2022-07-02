Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IMH opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

