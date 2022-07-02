Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

