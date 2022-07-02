Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.