Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.29% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

