Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SGA opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

