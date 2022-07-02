Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.12. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

