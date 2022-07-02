Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

