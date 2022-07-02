NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.26 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.30.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

