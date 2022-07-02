Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
AINC stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.