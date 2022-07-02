Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AINC stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $133.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

