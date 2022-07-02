StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AIRI stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71.
