UniFirst Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.90. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.00. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in UniFirst by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 834.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

