FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Raised by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion.
