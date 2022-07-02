Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

NYSE CNI opened at $113.19 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.