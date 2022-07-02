Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.