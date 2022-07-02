Analysts Set Expectations for Akzo Nobel’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($103.19) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($111.70) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($119.15) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.95 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

