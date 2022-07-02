DA Davidson Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

