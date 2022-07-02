Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Insider Stephen Barrow Purchases 17,257 Shares

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Barrow acquired 17,257 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £25,022.65 ($30,698.87).

Stephen Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of Warehouse REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,158,872.94).

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.78) on Friday. Warehouse REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 142 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £616.90 million and a PE ratio of 324.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warehouse REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.19).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

