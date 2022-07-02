VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Insider Bernard J. Bulkin Buys 18,181 Shares of Stock

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) insider Bernard J. Bulkin bought 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.10 ($24,535.76).

Shares of GSEO stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.39. The stock has a market cap of £338.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

