Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.48 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,870,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

