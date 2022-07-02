Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.70 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €10.70 ($11.38) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.15) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.38 ($6.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.12).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

