BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $209.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $209.00 target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.57.

Shares of BNTX opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

