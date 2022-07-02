Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($21.28) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($45.16).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.