International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 190 by Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.69) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.85 ($2.22).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 108.84 ($1.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104.42 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.45).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

