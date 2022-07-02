Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TALS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.48.
About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
