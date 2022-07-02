easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.49) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.01) target price on easyJet in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.70) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 376.90 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.64 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.68.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,205.90).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

