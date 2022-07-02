Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $135.10

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,285,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

