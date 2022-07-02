Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) versus RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Financial Survey

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

31.6% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and RxSight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.47 $182.00 million N/A N/A RxSight $22.59 million 18.48 -$48.69 million ($5.43) -2.80

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A RxSight -212.04% -251.55% -37.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bausch + Lomb and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 4 8 0 2.67 RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus price target of $23.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than RxSight.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats RxSight on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb (Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About RxSight (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.