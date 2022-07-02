Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,757.51% -63.38% -54.18% Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 15.43% 3.20%

This table compares Rafael and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 10.43 -$24.54 million ($7.64) -0.26 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 5.52 $21.11 million ($1.27) -10.56

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rafael, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rafael and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 3 3 0 2.50

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Rafael.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

