Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.43.

NYSE:FN opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

