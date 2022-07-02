Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.43.
NYSE:FN opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
