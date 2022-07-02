Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
