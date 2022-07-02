Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Sasol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sasol by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sasol by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.