Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of CUZ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,669,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

