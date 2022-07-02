Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
Shares of CUZ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,669,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
